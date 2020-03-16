Shocking! Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Nikki Tamboli's phone gets hijacked by This co-contestant, Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss house, and today, she is one of the most sought-after actresses with a lot of work offers.

The hottie is a South Indian actress. She was one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house and emerged as the second runner-up of the reality show.

Back then, she had made headlines for her friendship with Rahul, Rubina, and Abhinav and her enmity with other contestants.

The actress also kept trending on social media post her eviction. She was brought back owing to public demand.

These days, Nikki keeps getting papped whenever she steps out of her house.

Nikki was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was known for aborting the stunts as she hardly attempted any.

Nikki had participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 and now recently we got to know that her phone was hijacked by one of her co-contestants and she is none other than Sana Makbul who was her co-contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Nikki took to social media and uploaded a video wherein she captioned it, “@divasana love you my loveeee with hearts” and to which Sana reposted the video as, “Hijacking her phone with hearts.”

Have a look!

Well, isn’t it a very hilarious yet shocking incident?

