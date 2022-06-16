SHOCKING! Kumkum Bhagya fame Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul aka Prachi and Ranbir are hiding away from SOMEONE; here's why

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens.

The show which starred Sriti Jha and Mugdha Chaphekar in the lead roles worked wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.

Kumkum Bhagya then witnessed a leap and Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chaphekar and Pooja Banerjee were introduced in the show.

Pooja also made an exit from the show earlier this year and Tina Philip is currently seen playing the role of Rhea.

The show's TRPs have always been great as the makers are introducing interesting twists and turns in the story.

We all know that Mugdha and Krishna's on-screen pairing is being loved by the viewers.

But interestingly, the duo also shares a beautiful bond off-screen.

ALSO READ: WOW! This is How Kumkum Bhagya's Ranbir surprises Prachi amidst their differences!

Mugdha and Krishna are always seen having a gala time on the set and goofing around.

From taking fun selfies to making amazing Instagram reels, Mugdha and Krishna have given major friendship goals.

And now, Mugdha and Krishna's latest reel is all kinds of hilarious and also quite relatable to a lot of people.

The duo is hiding from someone in the reel and their dialogues to expressions are right on point.

Well, you must be wondering from whom Krishna and Shraddha are hiding.

Let us tell you!

They are hiding from people. Yes, you heard it right!

Take a look:

A lot of people would be able to relate to this. Isn't it hilarious?

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Nidhi Tiwari to enter Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya