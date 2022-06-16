SHOCKING! Kumkum Bhagya fame Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul aka Prachi and Ranbir are hiding away from SOMEONE; here's why

Mugdha and Krishna are always seen having a gala time on the set and goofing around. From taking fun selfies to making amazing Instagram reels, Mugdha and Krishna have given major friendship goals.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 20:46
SHOCKING! Kumkum Bhagya fame Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul aka Prachi and Ranbir are hiding away from SOMEONE; here's why

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens.

The show which starred Sriti Jha and Mugdha Chaphekar in the lead roles worked wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.

Kumkum Bhagya then witnessed a leap and Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chaphekar and Pooja Banerjee were introduced in the show.

Pooja also made an exit from the show earlier this year and Tina Philip is currently seen playing the role of Rhea.

The show's TRPs have always been great as the makers are introducing interesting twists and turns in the story.

We all know that Mugdha and Krishna's on-screen pairing is being loved by the viewers.

But interestingly, the duo also shares a beautiful bond off-screen.

ALSO READ: WOW! This is How Kumkum Bhagya's Ranbir surprises Prachi amidst their differences!

Mugdha and Krishna are always seen having a gala time on the set and goofing around.

From taking fun selfies to making amazing Instagram reels, Mugdha and Krishna have given major friendship goals.

And now, Mugdha and Krishna's latest reel is all kinds of hilarious and also quite relatable to a lot of people.

The duo is hiding from someone in the reel and their dialogues to expressions are right on point.

Well, you must be wondering from whom Krishna and Shraddha are hiding.

Let us tell you!

They are hiding from people. Yes, you heard it right!

Take a look:

A lot of people would be able to relate to this. Isn't it hilarious?

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Nidhi Tiwari to enter Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya

Krishna Kaul Pooja Banerjee Mugdha Chaphekar Sriti Jha Shabir Ahluwalia Zee TV Ekta Kapoor Tina Philip Rushad Rana Khyati Keswani Aparna Mishra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 20:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super Sexy! Aamna Sharif looks smoking hot in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
EXCLUSIVE! Hara Sindoor's Ankit Gera test COVID Positive
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.Also read:...
Interesting! This is what Shailesh Lodha said when asked about quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. Along with the show, the cast...
WOW! Check out the hidden talent of Rubina Dilaik that will leave you spellbound
MUMBAI: The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to be back soon on small screens. With every season, the...
OMG! Naagin 6's Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal is smitten by this co-star
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of...
SHOCKING! Kumkum Bhagya fame Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul aka Prachi and Ranbir are hiding away from SOMEONE; here's why
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens. The show which...
Recent Stories
Shocking! When Neetu Singh had allegedly accused Rishi Kapoor of domestic violence
Shocking! When Neetu Singh had allegedly accused Rishi Kapoor of domestic violence
Latest Video