Shocking! Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir is cheating on Prachi with This person! Find out more!

MUMBAI: For the past seven years, Kumkum Bhagya, a Zee TV show, has been airing on small screens.

With its intriguing storyline, the show got off to a great start and has continued to dominate small screens. The show began with the story of Abhi and Pragya, two polar opposites who fall in love but are unable to be together because of fate.

The show's focus has shifted to Prachi and Ranbir's story. The show has been filled with a new type of drama since the end of the divorce saga.

saw Prachi and Ranbir getting a little cordial after a very exhausting divorce track, which is giving fans hope. Mughda Chapekar and Krishna Kaul, who play these characters, have great off-screen chemistry and frequently use social media to share behind-the-scenes footage and sneak peeks at upcoming tracks.

But fans were left wondering after finding a photo of Krishna Kaul with Mughda but the twits here is there is another girl in the photo who is none other than Sriti Jha who plays Pragya on the show.

the captions on the photo say, Krishna Aur uski Laal Paris', Take a look here:

Meanwhile on the show, Meanwhile, on the show, Ranbir's life is stuck between Rhea and Prachi.

And recently we saw Prachi's hide and seek game of hiding her pregnancy from Ranbir is still going on.

After seeing Prachi in the hospital, Ranbir suspects her. Prachi does not want Ranbir to know she is expecting a child. Rhea will show Prachi the papers and claim that they prove she is Ranbir's legal wife. She'll say it's her last night at the Kohli residence.

Prachi will tell Rhea that she should get used to losing. Everything that hasn't happened yet will happen today. Rhea becomes enraged when she hears this.

