Shocking! Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya goes completely unrecognizable in this video leaving us stunned

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its amazing cast and intriguing plotline has led it to be one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Also read Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Arjun to save Kritika from goons, regain his memory?

In this video we see that Shraddha Arya who is currently seen playing the role of Preeta in the show has shared a throwback video of her childhood days wherein she is dancing her heart out. Fans are stunned to see her as she is unregonibles in the video. Take a look at her amazing dance performance.

Check out the video

Shraddha Arya is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. When she was 19 years old, she started modeling. Her talent on the show is appreciated by the audience. In addition to Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, and Dream Girl, the diva has acted in a lot of television shows. Among movies, she has appeared in Paathshaala and Nishabd.

Additionally, she has been in reality television shows like India's Best Cinestar Ki Khoj and Nach Baliye 9. The diva loves to ace her fashion style, setting cues for her fans and viewers.

