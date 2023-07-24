Shocking! Kundali Bhagya’s Akanksha Juneja gets scammed, loses Rs 30000 while ordering food online

Narrating the incident where she fell for an online scam, Akanksha said that after placing her food order online, she got a call from an unknown number asking her to click a link to confirm her order.
MUMBAI :Akanksha Juneja is a well known face on Television. She has been part of many popular shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Kundali Bhagya, etc. She has a huge fan following who keep a track of what she is up to. Akanksha has now narrated a shocking incident where she lost Rs 30000 from her bank account while simply ordering food from an app.

Narrating the incident where she fell for an online scam, Akanksha said that after placing her food order online, she got a call from an unknown number asking her to click a link to confirm her order. When she asked about why it was necessary to click the link, he stated it was a new protocol. She then clicked the link and noticed Rs 10000 got debited from her account. After 5 minutes another 10000 went and then another 10000. By the time she called her bank to block her account, Rs 30000 vanished from Akanksha’s account.

Speaking about the incident, Juneja said, “Jab mehnat ki kamayi ke paise jab bewajah chale jaate hai toh bahut dukh hota hai.”

Before Akanksha, other celebs like shweta Menon, Annu Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Akshaye Khanna have experienced online fraud and suffered loses.

On the work front, Akansha has also been part of shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Hamaari Beti Raaj Karegi, and Dil Se Di Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava.

