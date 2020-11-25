Shocking! Late actor Ashiesh Roy planned to get married 2 years back but had major issues, reveals friend Sooraj Thapar

MUMBAI: Actor Ashiesh Roy who was part of TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Remix, Burey Bhi Hum Bhale Bhi Hum and Jeannie Aur Juju took his last breath On November 24 at his Mumbai residence. The late actor was suffering from a kidney ailment for a year and a half. Ashiesh had also been admitted to a Juhu hospital during lockdown complaining of water retention. The actor was undergoing dialysis but had run out of money. Ashiesh was unable to pay his hospital bills and hence his writer friend Habib Faisal had taken to his Facebook to request for the donation.

However, Ashiesh's close friend Sooraj Thapar revealed to us that he had emerged from the financial troubles and had already started shooting for a new show. Sooraj who is extremely disturbed with the loss and feels sad that he was alone, "He was working for many years and has done some really great work. He was famous as a comedian, known for his dubbing skill and also his TV shows worked well. Unfortunately, he couldn't find a life partner. Unko commitment nahi mila. I used to always tell him please find somebody and get settled. How will you manage things in future? He also wanted to get married but things didn't work out"

The actor also reveals he found somebody in Kolkata two years back and was excitedly planning for his marriage with her but it didn't happen, "About two years back he had visited Kolkata where his sister resides and from there he called me saying 'bhai mujhe ladki mil gayi hai aur main shaadi kar raha hoo'. He also said I will make you speak with her and I myself was very happy hearing that. But again some problems happened I guess. When he came back to Mumbai I asked him when are you getting married to her? So he replied will tell you later things didn't work out. Shayad kismat mein jeevan saathi tha hi nahi akela hi jeevan bitaya usne".

While revealing his financial condition Sooraj had revealed to us, "Our actor friends and even those who were not his friends helped him financially. He had received enough money to pay for his hospital and medical bills. His sister also helped him with some amount. So money was no more an issue for him. He was about to shift to Kolkata after his treatment. In fact, after the lockdown was lifted his sister also came down to Mumbai to stay with him and was with him for 25 days. And then went back to Kolkata as he was fine and fortunately had some work in his hand. But who knew this would happen".

Well, its still hard to digest the demise of the actor, may he finds peace!

