SHOCKING! Leela joins the cute Kapadia's for this Dancing Trend in Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I am really excited about the track, Pakhi is a great co-star' Adhik Mehta on the current track of Anupamaa

Currently, Barkha’s dreams will be shattered as she wanted to inherit the Kapadia empire but since Anuj and Anupama are adopting a child, that won’t be possible. Anupama notices the dismay on Barkha’s face, but won’t react. Further, Barkha will call out Anuj over such a huge decision without consulting them.

The cute Kapadias are back with yet another reel. and this time we can't stop getting awestruck by their dance moves. Check it out:

In the upcoming episode, Vanraj and Anupama will be at loggerheads. Anupama will come along with Anuj and would bring little Anu to the Shah family as she would want everyone to meet her. That’s when Vanraj will open the door and will tell them that no there is no use in introducing their daughter now as they hid from everyone. Anuj warns Vanraj that his daughter is everything to him and that he doesn’t need a stranger’s advice to introduce her.

Vanraj tells Anuj that he can become a father but then, in the end, Anupama will have to suffer, when Anupama will give it back to Vanraj where she will warn him not to interfere between Anuj and her and to stay within his limits. On the other hand, Toshu and Pakhi will be upset to see Anupama becoming a mother again and they will have problems accepting little Anu.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I had initially auditioned for Samar and finally I am a part of Anupamaa as Adhik' Adhik Mehta gets CANDID about entering Anupamaa

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com