SHOCKING! LEOPARD attacks on the sets of Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab's Woh To Hai Albelaa

The incident happened during the night time which is why not many people were around when the animal attacked the set of the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 16:34
Actors and actresses who shoot in remote locations have often spotted unwanted guests on their set. 

Monkeys are the most commonly spotted on the sets of several shows. 

But now, TellyChakkar has got an exclusive and shocking update. 

A leopard was recently spotted on the sets of Star Bharat's popular show Woh To Hai Albelaa. 

The video saw Leopard entering the sets of the show running here and there and trying to attack people. 

The people on set get so worried and so do the dogs which run here and there in panic mode. 

However, it seemed that the Leopard did not harm anyone and left. 

We hope no one was injured on the set. 

This is not the first time that the news of a wild animal entering the set of the show has surfaced. 

Several TV shows shoot in the remote locations of Filmcity which is surrounded by forest. 

The incident happened during the night time which is why not many people were around when the Leopard attacked the set of the show. 

The show stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab in the lead roles. It also stars Kinshuk Vaidya and Aparna Dixit.

Woh To Hai Albelaa hit the small screens from 14th March onwards on Star Bharat at 9 PM.

