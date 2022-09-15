Shocking! Lock Upp fame Munawar Faruqui and his girlfriend Nazila have called it QUITS, Read to know more

MUMBAI : Lock Upp fame Munawar Faruqui after winning the show had opened up about his relationship with Nazila, who is a model. The two had started dating in December last year. But according to latest reports Munawar and Nazila have split-up.

A close source revealed, "The two have called it quits. Recently they decided to not be together anymore. They have also unfollowed each other on Instagram and other social media platforms."

The reason behind their break-up is still not known, but there's a buzz that it may have got to do with Munawar's closeness with actress Anjali Arora during the show Lock Upp. But later when Munawar came out, he announced his relationship with Nazila.

Many questions were raised as to why he didn't talk about having a girlfriend on the show, to which he had said, "I’ve known Nazila for a year now and we have been dating for a few months. The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazila. As I was locked up and she was outside, I refrained from revealing her identity. In our lives, there are certain aspects that we are protective about. I don’t think it is wrong to be protective of your loved ones. The moment I came out, I posted her picture."

