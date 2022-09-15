Shocking! Lock Upp fame Munawar Faruqui and his girlfriend Nazila have called it QUITS, Read to know more

Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame with Lock Upp and his girlfriend Nazila decided to part ways and have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram and other social media platforms

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 16:49
Shocking! Lock Upp fame Munawar Faruqui and his girlfriend Nazila have called it QUITS, Read to know more

MUMBAI : Lock Upp fame Munawar Faruqui after winning the show had opened up about his relationship with Nazila, who is a model. The two had started dating in December last year. But according to latest reports Munawar and Nazila have split-up.

Also Read: Wow! Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui becomes the first confirmed contestant? Twitterati has gone into a frenzy

A close source revealed, "The two have called it quits. Recently they decided to not be together anymore. They have also unfollowed each other on Instagram and other social media platforms."

The reason behind their break-up is still not known, but there's a buzz that it may have got to do with Munawar's closeness with actress Anjali Arora during the show Lock Upp. But later when Munawar came out, he announced his relationship with Nazila.

Also Read: Wow! Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui becomes the first confirmed contestant? Twitterati has gone into a frenzy

Many questions were raised as to why he didn't talk about having a girlfriend on the show, to which he had said, "I’ve known Nazila for a year now and we have been dating for a few months. The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazila. As I was locked up and she was outside, I refrained from revealing her identity. In our lives, there are certain aspects that we are protective about. I don’t think it is wrong to be protective of your loved ones. The moment I came out, I posted her picture."

Credit: ETimes

Television LOCK UPP MUNAWAR FARUQUI Nazila Anjali Arora Munawar Faruqui Break Up Ekta Kapoor Kangana Ranaut TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 16:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Sharman Joshi roped in for Applause Entertainment’s next, ‘Kafas’; here are the details
MUMBAI : The digital world has grown a lot in recent years. With more films and web series being released on OTT...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : OMG! Faisal Shaikh and Rubina Dilaik expose each other’s shocking secret on the show
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Udaariyaan: Upcoming Love Story! Naaz wants everything that Nehmat has, Ekam too
MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase...
EXCLUSIVE! Imlie fame Jyoti Gauba bags Applause Entertainment's upcoming web series for Sony LIV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
EXCLUSIVE! Jyoti Gauba and Aashim Gulati to be seen in Voot's upcoming web show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the digital world.A lot of web shows are being...
Sigh Of Relief! Punjab and Haryana Court grants relief to Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI : Punjabi pop-singer Daler Mehndi has been granted relief by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday. The...
Recent Stories
Awesome! Paresh Rawal and many more roped in for Dream Girl 2
Awesome! Paresh Rawal and many more roped in for Dream Girl 2
Latest Video