Shocking: From losing her fans to asking ex-husband Karan Mehra if he has the ba**s to sit in front of her and talk - Nisha Rawal talks about her LEGAL BATTLE and taking care of her son Kavish

MUMBAI: Nisha Rawal was recently in news owing to the ongoing dispute between her and her estranged husband Karan Mehra. The couple hit a rough patch in their marriage and is currently fighting a legal battle for divorce and their son Kavish’s custody.

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra’s marriage has been in the limelight ever since their domestic dispute came out in public and became a controversy in a matter of few hours.

As Nisha is all set to be seen in Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp as a contestant, before entering the show, the actress joined engaged in an exclusive conversation about taking up the show and her legal battle with estranged husband Karan Mehra.

I’ve never been the kind who has been overly ambitious about achievements in life. In fact, I was skeptical and had questions like give me a reason why I should say yes to the show when I am in a comfortable spot. I had my reasons, I am a professional and have been for more than 21 years in the industry. I don’t know why I should say a no to a show like that. I want to explore myself as an actor and this is a great chance.

Financial security is one of the reasons behind taking up the show Lock Upp. It will secure a huge amount of an educational trust fund that I am creating for my child. That’s why I call it a challenge and it’s not a cake walk.

During a press conference I had said that I was even looking for a job at Mcdonald's and I remember out of the many trolls that I got this is one of them. As a mother I have insecurities and everyone who has been a mom will understand the struggles of a mother. The first most was financial security for my child. How am I going to feed him, provide him with medicines, pay his school fees, how am I going to pay for his nanny if I have to go out and work.

I knew my fans by their name. And I lost all of them and that broke my heart. I miss my old followers too, they are still full of love. I don't have any complaints against them. They chose somebody because they believed in his reel character, the character my ex-husband endorsed. It was the goody two shoes, the guy who is playing by the book, who is a responsible father, parent blah blah.

Karan should be asked does he have the ba**s to come and sit in front of me and talk. The answer is no. Let’s do this because that will simplify a lot of things. I’ve been trying that for a very long time so if this platform can provide that opportunity then let’s make this show the catalysts for making my life simple.

