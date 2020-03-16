Shocking: From losing her fans to asking ex-husband Karan Mehra if he has the ba**s to sit in front of her and talk - Nisha Rawal talks about her LEGAL BATTLE and taking care of her son Kavish

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra’s marriage has been in the limelight ever since their domestic dispute came out in public and became a controversy in a matter of few hours. As Nisha is all set to be seen in Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp as a contestant, before entering the show, the actress joined engaged in an exclusive conversation about taking up the show and her legal battle with estranged husband Karan Mehra.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 11:31
Shocking: From losing her fans to asking ex-husband Karan Mehra if he has the ba**s to sit in front of her and talk - Nisha Rawa

MUMBAI: Nisha Rawal was recently in news owing to the ongoing dispute between her and her estranged husband Karan Mehra. The couple hit a rough patch in their marriage and is currently fighting a legal battle for divorce and their son Kavish’s custody.

Also Read:CONTROVERSY: Fashion designer Rohit Verma breaks friendship with Nisha Rawal as she is DATING someone Rohit DISAPPROVES of?

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra’s marriage has been in the limelight ever since their domestic dispute came out in public and became a controversy in a matter of few hours.

As Nisha is all set to be seen in Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp as a contestant, before entering the show, the actress joined engaged in an exclusive conversation about taking up the show and her legal battle with estranged husband Karan Mehra.

 

 

I’ve never been the kind who has been overly ambitious about achievements in life. In fact, I was skeptical and had questions like give me a reason why I should say yes to the show when I am in a comfortable spot. I had my reasons, I am a professional and have been for more than 21 years in the industry. I don’t know why I should say a no to a show like that. I want to explore myself as an actor and this is a great chance.

 

 

Financial security is one of the reasons behind taking up the show Lock Upp. It will secure a huge amount of an educational trust fund that I am creating for my child. That’s why I call it a challenge and it’s not a cake walk.

 

 

During a press conference I had said that I was even looking for a job at Mcdonald's and I remember out of the many trolls that I got this is one of them. As a mother I have insecurities and everyone who has been a mom will understand the struggles of a mother. The first most was financial security for my child. How am I going to feed him, provide him with medicines, pay his school fees, how am I going to pay for his nanny if I have to go out and work.

 

 

I knew my fans by their name. And I lost all of them and that broke my heart. I miss my old followers too, they are still full of love. I don't have any complaints against them. They chose somebody because they believed in his reel character, the character my ex-husband endorsed. It was the goody two shoes, the guy who is playing by the book, who is a responsible father, parent blah blah.

 

 

Karan should be asked does he have the ba**s to come and sit in front of me and talk. The answer is no. Let’s do this because that will simplify a lot of things. I’ve been trying that for a very long time so if this platform can provide that opportunity then let’s make this show the catalysts for making my life simple.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more information.

Also Read: Exclusive! Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp contestant Nisha Rawal talks about the challenges she will face being away from her child during her stay in the house and what kind of people will make her furious

Nisha Rawal Karan Mehra Marriage legal battle divorce Kavish domestic dispute controversy Kangana Ranaut LOCK UPP ambitious achievements Financial security educational trust Mcdonald's Trolls insecurities medicines school fees fans complaints reel character ex-husband responsible father
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 11:31

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Akshara knows Manjari's secret 
MUMBAI : The Friday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" started with Abhimanyu giving a letter to...
Interesting! Rakhi Sawant’s new boyfriend purchases a property in her name in Dubai, details inside
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant recently flew to Dubai with boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani to meet his family members, a gesture...
OMG! Check out actresses who have been part of big-budget flop movies
MUMBAI: Our celebrities leave no stone unturned to entertain the moviegoers with their performances in films. While...
OMG - From Sriti Jha to Pooja Banerjee: Checkout the actors who QUIT Kumkum Bhagya!
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is a drama produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.Since March 2019, Mugdha Chaphekar,...
VIEWERS SPEAK: Netizens highlight the inconsistent writing and lack of logic in the current track of Anupamaa
MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
PATHETIC! Saroj DESTROYS Sayuri's new kitchen setup leaving her heartbroken in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa
MUMBAI : Rajan Shahi's show Woh To Hai Albelaa is constantly entertaining the viewers with its interesting twists and...
Recent Stories
OMG! Check out actresses who have been part of big-budget flop movies
OMG! Check out actresses who have been part of big-budget flop movies
Latest Video