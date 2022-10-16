Shocking! From Mandana Karimi to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, these actress are against Bigg Boss for making Sajid Khan a contestant

MUMBAI:Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons and is now back with its 16th season that has already started with a lot of nasty fights, arguments and petty disagreements.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

While there are many who admire the show and would love to be on it, this season has also brought a lot of anguish among fans and certain celebrities, especially the women folks who are completely against Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan being a contestant on the show.

For the unversed, Sajid has been accused by many women of sexual misconduct thereby becoming a #metoo accused by not one but several women who bravely came forward to name him.

Despite this fact, the Salman Khan hosted show has blatantly got him on board for its 16th season. Some have even condemned host Salman for supporting him.

Here are some ladies from showbiz who voiced their anguish.

Mandana Karimi

The actress and former Bigg Boss recently quit Bollywood after she came to know that Sajid was a part of Bigg Boss. She said that she is not interested in working in an industry that has no respect for women.

Sona Mohapatra

The singer highlighted that Bigg Boss has become a platform for sex offenders and it is a shame.

Saloni Chopra

The actress said that the makers have deliberately done this because it creates noise. She said she isn’t at all surprised that the show would stoop this low.

Urfi Javed

The model and actress said that Sajid never apologized for his actions and he cannot be given a platform like that to clear his Image.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress said that this is the reason why women are scared to come out and narrate their story of horror because no one will believe them. She also said that she will never watch Bigg Boss till Said Khan doesn't leave the house.

Credit- Bollywoodlife.com