SHOCKING! Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat Run Away from Ahlawat Mansion! Find out Why?

MUMBAI: In a short period of time, Zee TV's Meet has become a popular show. The show, which debuted a few months ago and stars Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey in the lead roles, is titled Meet. Meet Alhawat and Meet Hooda are two of them. Audiences adore their on-screen chemistry.

The story tells of Meet's journey to self-identify, as well as her relationship with Meet Alhawat. Manushi, who is determined to reclaim Meet Alhawat, is one of the few people who does not want to see them together.

ALSO READ: Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Amazing! Meet declared as the best bahu, Dadi relieved

Ashi Singh plays the role of Meet Hooda in the Zee TV series 'Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet' and fans are loving her in this role. Ashi has gotten a lot of fans rooting for her since playing the lead in 'Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai'.

Ashi is quite active on Instagram and often takes to it to share behind-the-scenes from the shoot life or the show and also interact with her fans. She took to the platform to share behind-the-scenes from an upcoming track in 'Meet'. She and Shagun Pandey, who plays the role of Meet Ahlawat in the show, are seen in rural areas and it leads to speculation that have Meet and Meet run away from home, take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile in the show, as seen earlier, Meet Ahlawat's plan to get Hooda House's papers from Manushi turns out to be a success.

Later, Manushi's selfishness is also exposed in front of Babita.

Finally, Babita realizes Meet's goodness and Manushi's evil mind hidden behind her beautiful face.

And so Babita blesses Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat with all her heart declaring Meet the best daughter-in-law.

When Manushi is exposed, Dadi gets back the house papers so Dadi too apologizes to Meet.

Meet Hooda gets emotional and feels grateful knowing Meet Ahlawat's efforts in saving her house.

Manushi is disheartened and exposed in front of everyone and disowned.

For more Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: High Drama! Manushi exposed by Kunal