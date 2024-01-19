Shocking! Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara revealed the reason she divorced Joe Manganiello “My husband was younger, wanted to…”

MUMBAI : Sofia Vergara is a well known actress in Hollywood. The Colombian born actress gained immense recognition after she portrayed the role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett’ in the NBC sitcom Modern Family. Sofia gained immense popularity for her accent and comic timing on the show. However, Sofia’s personal life has been in turmoil for a while.

51 year old Sofia has been married twice; once to Joe Gonzalez in 1991 and the second time to actor Joe Manganiello in 2015. Her second marriage unfortunately also didn’t work out and the couple parted ways in July 2023. The couple stated ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their separation.

After nearly 6 months after their divorce, Sofia opened up about her divorce with the Magic Mike actor and revealed, “I am a recently divorced woman. My marriage broke down because my husband was younger, wanted to have children, and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. That’s not for me anymore. I had a child at 19, and I’m ready to embrace the role of a grandmother, not a mother.”

Sofia married Joe Gonzalez when she was just 18 years old. The couple welcomed their son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara in 1991 and parted ways after just 2 years of being married.

Netizens have now reacted to Sofia revealing the reason for divorcing Joe. Check out reaction below;

Previously, in an interview, Sofia had revealed what she is looking for in a man, “He has to be around my age, in his fifties like me, he has to have kids, I’m 51, and he has to be good-looking, but not necessarily gorgeous, maybe an actor, not too much. I’ve said it many times: he has to be equal to or have more money than me.”

