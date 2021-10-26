SHOCKING! Mohsin Khan Don't want to be called KARTIK anymore?

MUMBAI: Mumbai: Mohsin Khan celebrated his birthday today and not only his birthday but his exit from the show is also the talk of the town nowadays. The exit of Mohsin Khan from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was shocking news. Fans still don't know how to deal with Mohsin's decision. Mohsin khan entered serial YRKKH in the year 2016 and after the exit of Hina Khan and Karan Mehera from the show all the responsibility was on the shoulders of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi and both did their part very well and made this longest-running show keep running.

Also read: HEARTBREAKING! YRKKH: A major loss for Goenkas; Sirat's last words to Akshara

After playing Kartik on screen for 5.5 years Mohsin has decided to walk out of the show. The reason behind the exit of the leads in the upcoming storyline. There is a leap coming in the show and Kartik did not want to play the older character so he decided to walk out. Last week Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi both the actors wrapped up their part and both were very emotional on the last day of the shoot.

For the past 6 to 8 months Mohsin was approaching various producers and he felt this was the right time to leave the show. He was in constant touch with YRKKH'S Producer Rajan Shahi and was updating the producer about his plan. The report says YRKKH Producer Rajan Shahi and Mohsin Khan are in talks of making a Family drama show, but nothing is confirmed.

Since Mohsin Khan has been playing Kartik on screen for 5.5 years and viewers also have a habit of seeing him as a Kartik, Mohsin wants to come out of the skin of Kartik and do something new as an Artist. As per Sources, Mohsin is totally in love with OTT Web Shows and Movies that are being made. Khan feels that doing an OTT project will detach him from Kartik and he is looking forward to working in OTT Space.

Just like every other YRKKH Fan we are also going to miss Kartik and are excited to see him doing something new.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 25th October 2021, Written Update: Sirat worries for Kartik

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com



