Shocking! Mom to be Dipika Kakar diagnosed with gestational diabetes

The Sasural Simar Ka actress has now revealed that she has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes. She updated her fans about the same on her vlog
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 16:39
Dipika Kakar diagnosed with gestational diabetes

MUMBAI :Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple also mentioned that they suffered a misscarriage last year and the news of Dipika finally expecting her first child is nothing short of a miracle for them and a blessing.

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Thsi special gesture of Dipika Kakar for her Father and Shoaib Ibrahim will melt your heart

The Sasural Simar Ka actress has now revealed that she has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes. She updated her fans about the same on her vlog saying, “There's a type of diabetes jo pregnancy mein week 24th to 28th mein develop kar sakte hai. Jisko diabetes nahi bhi ho toh uska bhi ho sakta hai, and mere saath wahi huya hai. My test reports came and I do have gestational diabetes.”

Dipika added, “Mera sabse pehle khayal aaya, 'meine zyada chawal toh nahi kha liya? or zyada aam nahi kha liya? Par mein jo bhi khayi, mein toh doctor see puchke kha rahi thi.”

 

 

Gestational diabetes is common in pregnant women who usually are diagnosed with it in their third trimester. The diabetes will go away as soon as the baby is delivered.

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Thsi special gesture of Dipika Kakar for her Father and Shoaib Ibrahim will melt your heart

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Dipika Kakar Shoaib Ibrahim Sasural Simar Ka Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Balika Vadhu Madhubala TV news TellyChakkar Agle janam mohe bitiya hi kijo Bigg Boss
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 16:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Check out Archana Gautam’s look from the promo shoot of the show
MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Self-styled godwoman Radhe Ma's son to make OTT debut with 'Inspector Avinash'
MUMBAI: Self-styled godwoman Radhe Ma's son Harjinder Singh is making his debut into the OTT universe with 'Inspector...
Shocking! Mom to be Dipika Kakar diagnosed with gestational diabetes
MUMBAI :Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on...
Faltu: Shocking! Tanisha brings a new storm in Mittal house
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Rebellious! Angad not okay with Sahiba in the room, Sahiba becomes a challenge for adjusting
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
BARC Ratings: YRKKK takes the second positon; Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya see a huge drop in TRP ratings; Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a huge jump; Imlie enters top 5; Anupama tops the list, followed by YRKKK, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Recent Stories
netizens trolls Urvashi Rautela
Shocking! "Coping Aishwarya Rai doesn't always work" netizens troll Urvashi Rautela
Latest Video
Related Stories
BB
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Check out Archana Gautam’s look from the promo shoot of the show
Paras Kalnawat
MUST READ! Here’s how you can QUALIFY to become Kundali Bhagya fame Paras Kalnawat’s DULHANIYA
Paras Kalnawat
Shocking! Paras Kalnawat says “80% of the cast of Anupama would leave if they got the chance”, says he took the risk! Read for Full Story!
Vishal Chaudary
From aspiring to become a doctor to becoming an actor, Vishal Chaudary from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ speaks about his journey of becoming an actor and moving to Mumbai
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo
Anupama
Kya baat hai! Kavya shows Support to Anupama, Fans applaud them for not stereotyping relationships, have this to say!