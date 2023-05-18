Shocking! Mom to be Dipika Kakar diagnosed with gestational diabetes

MUMBAI :Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple also mentioned that they suffered a misscarriage last year and the news of Dipika finally expecting her first child is nothing short of a miracle for them and a blessing.

The Sasural Simar Ka actress has now revealed that she has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes. She updated her fans about the same on her vlog saying, “There's a type of diabetes jo pregnancy mein week 24th to 28th mein develop kar sakte hai. Jisko diabetes nahi bhi ho toh uska bhi ho sakta hai, and mere saath wahi huya hai. My test reports came and I do have gestational diabetes.”

Dipika added, “Mera sabse pehle khayal aaya, 'meine zyada chawal toh nahi kha liya? or zyada aam nahi kha liya? Par mein jo bhi khayi, mein toh doctor see puchke kha rahi thi.”

Gestational diabetes is common in pregnant women who usually are diagnosed with it in their third trimester. The diabetes will go away as soon as the baby is delivered.

