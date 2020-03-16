Shocking! Munawar Faruqi talks about his relationship with Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

During his stint in Lock Upp the young lad had confessed that he was married earlier at a very young age and he has a son from the marriage.

In a recent interview Manuwar was asked about his relationship with Kangana Ranaut to which the young lad said that “She has seen the show and I am glad that I have worked under here, in fact when I signed the show I was criticised to work with her and many people told me why I am working with her and all, but then I told them that I won’t lose a working oppturnity and though we are different personalities and I am glad I worked with her”

Recently Munwar was seen with his current girlfriend during the premiere of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie “Dhaakad”where they looked amazing together.

