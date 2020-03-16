Shocking! Munawar Faruqi talks about his relationship with Kangana Ranaut

Munawar is a internet sensational star and recently he spoke about his relationship with Kangana and how he is glad that he worked with her.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 12:00
Shocking! Munawar Faruqi talks about his relationship with Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

During his stint in Lock Upp the young lad had confessed that he was married earlier at a very young age and he has a son from the marriage.

ALSO READ : OMG! Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut says she is a superstar host, places herself in the same league as Big B and Salman Khan

In a recent interview Manuwar was asked about his relationship with Kangana Ranaut to which the young lad said that “She has seen the show and I am glad that I have worked under here, in fact when I signed the show I was criticised to work with her and many people told me why I am working with her and all, but then I told them that I won’t lose a working oppturnity and though we are different personalities and I am glad I worked with her”

Recently Munwar was seen with his current girlfriend during the premiere of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie “Dhaakad”where they looked amazing together.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : OMG! Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut says she is a superstar host, places herself in the same league as Big B and Salman Khan

BASSER ALI Splitsvilla season 10 Roadies Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Reality show KANGANA RANUAT MAX PLAYER Digital Show LOCK UPP Avneet Kaur Anushka Sen Mr Faisu Jannat Zubair MUNAWAR FARUQUI. NISHA RAWAL Poonam Pandey Karanvir Bohra Tehseen Poonawala Karan Kundrra Ali Merchant Sara Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 12:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Oh No Anubhav taunts Gungun that she doesn’t need him as she has Ranvijay for support
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The family is fun-loving and...
SHOCKING! Sayuri HOSPITALISED after her health deteriorates in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa
MUMBAI: Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa is constantly witnessing a lot of drama. The viewers have seen how Sayuri is...
Spy Bahu: BREAKING! Is Abhishek Sejal's long lost brother whom she has been searching for?
MUMBAI : Colors' popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
EXCLUSIVE! Gulshan Shivani is all set to enter Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. A lot of new entries...
SuperStar Singer 2: WOW! Salman Ali and Harshita stumps the judges with their performance
MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV.It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16...
OMG! Jayeshbhai Jordaar fame Ranveer Singh brutally trolled for his derogative remarks, see netizens’ reactions
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the loveable actors of the Bollywood. Right from his debut in Band Baaja...
Recent Stories
OMG! Jayeshbhai Jordaar fame Ranveer Singh brutally trolled for his derogative remarks, see netizens’ reactions
OMG! Jayeshbhai Jordaar fame Ranveer Singh brutally trolled for his derogative remarks, see netizens’ reactions
Latest Video