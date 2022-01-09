SHOCKING! Munawar Faruqui accepts that he has cheated while being in a relationship, and calls it one of the biggest regrets of his life



MUMBAI: Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui is all over the news ever since he won the show.

The standup comedian is loved by the fans for his amazing comic skills as well as they lauded him for the way he aced the Lock Upp game.

Munawar's career has reached another level ever since his big win in the show.

In fact, he was also set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but things did not work out for him.

The ardent fans were left heartbroken as they were on seeing Munawar in the show.

Well, we can definitely hope to see Munawar in the next season.



We often see actors spill exciting beans about their personal and professional life during interviews.

In one of his recent interviews with Siddharth Kannan, Munawar spoke about a lot of things.

When Siddharth asked him if he has any regret in his life, Munawar said, "I regret not spending much time with my mom. I felt that I shouldn't have just wasted my time playing with my friends and instead spent that time with mom."

He went on to say, "I still regret that I have cheated in a relationship which I shouldn't have done."

Munawar also went on to say that I didn't realize at that time that karma never spares anyone. But that realization has changed him a lot.

He now says that he would make sure to never do such a thing and only pray for that person's happiness.

Well, that's quite an honest confession!

