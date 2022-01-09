SHOCKING! Munawar Faruqui accepts that he has cheated while being in a relationship, and calls it one of the biggest regrets of his life

Munawar also went on to say that I didn't realize at that time that karma never spares anyone. But that realization has changed him a lot. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 10:30
Munawar


MUMBAI: Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui is all over the news ever since he won the show. 

The standup comedian is loved by the fans for his amazing comic skills as well as they lauded him for the way he aced the Lock Upp game.

Munawar's career has reached another level ever since his big win in the show. 

In fact, he was also set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but things did not work out for him. 

The ardent fans were left heartbroken as they were on seeing Munawar in the show. 

ALSO READ:Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first confirmed contestant?

Well, we can definitely hope to see Munawar in the next season. 


We often see actors spill exciting beans about their personal and professional life during interviews. 

In one of his recent interviews with Siddharth Kannan, Munawar spoke about a lot of things. 

When Siddharth asked him if he has any regret in his life, Munawar said, "I regret not spending much time with my mom. I felt that I shouldn't have just wasted my time playing with my friends and instead spent that time with mom."

He went on to say, "I still regret that I have cheated in a relationship which I shouldn't have done." 

Munawar also went on to say that I didn't realize at that time that karma never spares anyone. But that realization has changed him a lot. 

He now says that he would make sure to never do such a thing and only pray for that person's happiness. 

Well, that's quite an honest confession!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ:Shocking! Munawar Faruqui talks about his equation with Payal Rohatgi, says, “She doesn’t listen to anyone and she is stubborn with her thoughts which is not good for other people”

MUNAWAR FARUQUI lock up Anjali Arora Siddharth Kannan Interviews TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 10:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
“My lips started turning blue” Celesti Bairagey shares her experience on shooting water sequences at zero degrees
MUMBAI : Ever since Starplus's highly anticipated show 'Rajjo' has been released, it is garnering immense love from the...
Heartbreaking! Mayavi Maling actor Harshad Arora breaks his silence over breakup with girlfriend Aparna Kumar
MUMBAI:  Actors Harshad Arora and Aparna Kumar have parted ways after being in a relationship for over four years. The...
WOAH! Kapil Sharma’s cryptic post sparks rumors of his upcoming project with THIS popular Bollywood actress
MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma, the star comedian, is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry....
OMG! Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at beau Adil Khan’s ex-girlfriend Roshina Delavari, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI : Drama queen Rakhi Sawant and her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani recently made the headlines when they were both...
Anupamaa: Storm Alert! Kinjal and Paritosh’s marital life faces a storm
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Koffee With Karan Season 7: Kya Baat Hai! Karan Johar finally invites Kartik Aaryan on the show, tells him “It’s high time you came on the show”
MUMBAI:  Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Viiay Deverakonda and Karan Johar did not want Mike Tyson to play the cameo in Liger for THIS reason
Shocking! Viiay Deverakonda and Karan Johar did not want Mike Tyson to play the cameo in Liger for THIS reason
Latest Video