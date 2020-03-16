Shocking! Munawar Faruqui gives reveals how his love story began in real life

These days, Munawar is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumored girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures. Now in a recent interview the winner spoke about his relationship
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 14:15
Munawar

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumored girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

Now in a recent interview he was asked about his love life and did his relaitionship begin to which Munawar said “ We were always close to each other and it's been a very less time that we know each other. I met her one year back but since six months we have been in a relationship. It's good and everything is going well. It's the most beautiful thing in my life right now.

ALSO READ : OMG! Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut says she is a superstar host, places herself in the same league as Big B and Salman Khan

He also revealed how they began to date each other “ We knew each other from a long time and then we kept speaking and meeting and one thing led to another and today we are in a relationship and in a happy space”

Well, no doubt that Munawar and his girlfriends  look amazing together, recently they were papped by the media during the premiere of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie “Dhaakad”

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Saisha complains to Munawar about Anjali

BASSER ALI Splitsvilla season 10 Roadies Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Reality show KANGANA RANUAT MAX PLAYER Digital Show LOCK UPP Avneet Kaur Anushka Sen Mr Faisu Jannat Zubair MUNAWAR FARUQUI. NISHA RAWAL Poonam Pandey Karanvir Bohra Tehseen Poonawala Karan Kundrra Ali Merchant Sara Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 14:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Omg! Did Aly Goni Just Confirm he is getting married to Jasmine Bhasin?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Aly and Jasmine are one of the most popular...
Kya Baat Hai! Aryan replaces Aditya in the new poster of Imlie; fans are of aww of Imlie and Aryan's chemistry
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
EXCLUSIVE! Surya's major love confession for Gehna heads to partition in the house in StarPlus' Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2
MUMBAI : Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. Also read:...
Spy Bahu: Woah! Sejal and Yohan’s first night after marriage turns unexpectedly romantic
MUMBAI: Colors TVs' popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Exclusive! Spy Bahu: Yohan to plan something big for Sejal, Shock alert for Sejal
MUMBAI: Colors TVs' popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Shocking! Munawar Faruqui gives reveals how his love story began in real life
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the...
Recent Stories
OMG! Hyderabad Police lathicharge outside RRR fame Junior NTR’s house, and the reason will leave you in splits
OMG! Hyderabad Police lathicharge outside RRR fame Junior NTR’s house, and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video