Shocking! Munawar Faruqui gives reveals how his love story began in real life

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumored girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

Now in a recent interview he was asked about his love life and did his relaitionship begin to which Munawar said “ We were always close to each other and it's been a very less time that we know each other. I met her one year back but since six months we have been in a relationship. It's good and everything is going well. It's the most beautiful thing in my life right now.

He also revealed how they began to date each other “ We knew each other from a long time and then we kept speaking and meeting and one thing led to another and today we are in a relationship and in a happy space”

Well, no doubt that Munawar and his girlfriends look amazing together, recently they were papped by the media during the premiere of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie “Dhaakad”

