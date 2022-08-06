Shocking! Munawar Faruqui refuses to work with Anjali Arora; the reason will stun you

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favourite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

During his stint, he was very close to Anjali Arora and the audience loved their pair. At one point, they thought that they were in a relationship.

Recently, we have reported about Munawar and Anjali coming together for a project for the first time post their lock up stint.

As per sources, Munawar has rejected the project as someone special has told him not to work with Anjali. He doesn't want to hurt that person and has decided not to work with Anjali.

Unfortunately, the fans will not get to see them together on screen anytime soon.

Well, it seems like this someone special is very close to Munawar.

Soon, fans will get to see Munawar in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he would be seen doing all the daredevil stunts and facing his fears.

