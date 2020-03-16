Shocking! Munawar Faruqui reveals if he is in touch with his ex – wife

Munwar won Lock Upp Season 1 and not only won the show but also the hearts of the audience and the viewers. Now he speaks about his ex – wife and reveals if he is in touch with her or not.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 10:48
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumored girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

During his stint in Lock Upp the young lad had confessed that he was married earlier at a very young age and he has a son from the marriage.

ALSO READ: Shocking! Munawar Faruqui reveals how his love story began in real life)

In a recent interview Manuwar was asked if he was in touch with his ex – wife to which the actor said that “ No I am not in touch with my ex – wife but only for expenses and that’s for my son”

Well, Munawar definitely wants to be a good father and he will do anything to do for his son and that he has always been vocal about.

This is what the audience’s love about him, his honesty and simplicity.

Recently Munwar was seen with his current girlfriend during the premiere of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie “Dhaakad”where they looked amazing together.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui speaks about his bond with his son says " Want to give him the best and give him everything that he needs especially the things that I didn't have")

