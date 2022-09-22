Shocking! Munawar Faruqui talks about his equation with Payal Rohatgi, says, “She doesn’t listen to anyone and she is stubborn with her thoughts which is not good for other people”

Munawar talks about his equation with Payal and says she never accepts her mistake. The two never got along on the show and since then their rivalry is on.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 16:31
Shocking! Munawar Faruqui talks about his equation with Payal Rohatgi, says, “She doesn’t listen to anyone and she is stubborn w

MUMBAI :Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favourite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.


The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.


Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.


These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

During his stint in Lock Upp, the young lad had confessed that he was married earlier at a very young age and that he has a son from the marriage.

Now he would be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi where he would be doing daredevil stunts and will be facing his fears.


ALSO READ :OMG! Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut says she is a superstar host, places herself in the same league as Big B and Salman Khan


In a recent interview, the young lad spoke about his equation with Payal Rohatgi where he said that “ She doesn’t accept her mistakes, which is not right for the other person though it will be good for her and she also has the power to convince someone that she is right and she will convince to that extent that the front person will give up and say that she is right a habit that she needs to change”


Well, there is no doubt that Munawar and Payal never got along in the show and Payal also had problems with him as she lost the game to him.


For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


ALSO READ : Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Saisha complains to Munawar about Anjali

BASSER ALI Splitsvilla season 10 Roadies Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Reality show KANGANA RANUAT MAX PLAYER Digital Show LOCK UPP Avneet Kaur Anushka Sen Mr Faisu Jannat Zubair MUNAWAR FARUQUI. NISHA RAWAL Poonam Pandey Karanvir Bohra Tehseen Poonawala Karan Kundrra Ali Merchant Sara Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 16:31

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Check out this unseen audition video of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’s Niti Taylor Bawa
MUMBAI: Niti Taylor Bawa is one of the most talented and celebrated actresses in telly town. She made her television...
Shocking! Anjali Arora opens up about her memories with Munawar Faruqui; says ‘I don’t know is it because of his relationship we aren’t friends”
MUMBAI :Anjali Arora rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1, and she was considered one of the strongest...
Maddam Sir: What! Karishma shows a different side of hers, Haseena shocked
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
EXCLUSIVE! Neetu Wadha BAGS Star Plus' upcoming show by Shaika Films
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update for its viewers.  We at TellyChakkar are always at the...
WHOA! Before Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod aka Akshara has ROMANCED these television actors on-screen
MUMBAI :Television diva Pranali Rathod is currently amazing everyone with her performance in Star Plus' popular drama...
Exclusive! "I hate to cook diet food because I do not diet", says Aasiya Kazi on her food habits.
MUMBAI: TV Actress Aasiya Kazi is a well-known face in the world of Indian Television. She is one of the most talented...
RECENT STORIES
Sexy! Go Goa Gone actress Puja Gupta is too hot to handle in these pictures
Sexy! Go Goa Gone actress Puja Gupta is too hot to handle in these pictures