Shocking! Naagin 6 actor Simba Nagpal reveals why he refused the show Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Simba Nagpal rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15 and he was apricated by host Salman Khan for his dignified behavior.

But he was eliminated from the show by the contestants but he gained a lot of fan following and today he has a massive fan following.

Post Bigg Boss, Simba was offered the supernatural thriller serial Naagin 6 where he is paired opposite Tejasswi Prakash and this is the first time he is working with Balaji Telefilms.

Khatron Ke Khiladi new season is about to begin and the contestants have flown down to South Africa for the shooting of the show.

It’s a reality show that is very successful and loved and last year it became the number one reality show.

Simba’s name had cropped up for the show where he was offered the reality show but he denied it as he was busy with his show Naagin 6.

Simba said “I was very keen to do Khaton Ke Khiladi but I never thought that the shoot will start so early. So I took up Naagin 6 a finite show and I am committed to it. But I feel the show will come to me if it's in my destiny. I am not disappointed, KKK is the only reality show I want to do”

Well, the fans wouldn’t be able to Simba this season but since the actor has shown keen interest in the show might be there is a chance to see him in the next season.

Until then he is entertaining the audience and the fans through his performance in Naagin.

