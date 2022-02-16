SHOCKING! Naagin 6: Shesh Naagin, Seema, and Urvashi join hands for This Sinister plan! Find out what!

MUMBAI: The show's popularity has grown, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its premiere. From the first episodes of Naagin 6, fans were treated to a plethora of surprises. Saravashreshth Naagin, this season's serpent queen, is prepared to go to any length to defeat the show's most powerful foe. In 'Sarvashreshth Naagin,' humanity is threatened by a global crisis.

TellyChakkar exclusively revealed that Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal will play the lead roles in the show.

Manit Joura plays a pivotal role of a professor on the show, and Mahek Chahal plays Shesh Naagin, as we exclusively reported.

Sudha Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia are also making a comeback to television after a long absence, and fans are eager to see them.

Urvashi took to Instagram to share, some behind the scenes from the set featuring Mahek Chahal, Sudha Chandran, and Urvashi Dhoklia herself with the director of the show. To see such iconic actresses of the industry together in one frame was a delight for the fans, take a look :

Saravashreshth Naagin, this season's serpent queen, is going to go far and beyond to defeat the most powerful enemy in the show's history. A global crisis threatens humanity in 'Sarvashreshth Naagin'.The show begins with Manit Joura introducing the Shesh Naagin aka Mahek played by Maheck Chahal, the actress looks mesmerizing in her Naagin avatar and the story unfolds that her powers shall save the world from the Pandemic.

In the upcoming episode, we will get to see that Shesh Naagin gets her second culprit.

