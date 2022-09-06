Shocking! Naggin 6 actor Simba Nagpal reveals why he refused the show Khatron Ke Khiladi

Simba was offered the show Khatron Ke Khiladi but he declined it and now he speaks about how fond of the show and someday he would do the show

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 16:18
Shocking! Naggin 6 actor Simba Nagpal reveals why he refused the show Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Simba Nagpal rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15 and he was apricated by host Salman Khan for his dignified behavior.

But he was eliminated from the show by the contestants but he gained a lot of fan following and today he has a massive fan following.

Post Bigg Boss, Simba was offered the supernatural thriller serial Naagin 6 where he is paired opposite Tejasswi Prakash and this is the first time he is working with Balaji Telefilms.

Khatron Ke Khiladi new season is about to begin and the contestants have flown down to South Africa for the shooting of the show.

It’s a reality show that is very successful and loved and last year it became the number one reality show.

Also Read - EXCLUSIVE! Simba Nagpal opens up on one thing he would like to change from his Bigg Boss 15 journey, reveals who is his best critic and much more

Simba’s name had cropped up for the show where he was offered the reality show but he denied it as he was busy with his show Naagin 6.

Simba said “I was very keen to do Khaton Ke Khiladi but I never thought that the shoot will start so early. So I took up Naagin 6 a finite show and I am committed to it. But I feel the show will come to me if it's in my destiny. I am not disappointed, KKK is the only reality show I want to do”

Well, the fans wouldn’t be able to Simba this season but since the actor has shown keen interest in the show might be there is a chance to see him in the next season.


Until then he is entertaining the audience and the fans through his performance in Naagin.

For more news from the world of entertainment stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

Also read - CONGRATULATIONS: Simba Nagpal is INSTGARM King of the Week!

 
 

Naagin 6 Simba Nagpal Khatron Ke Khialdi Naagin 6 TellyChakkar Reality show Tejasswi Prakash
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 16:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhimanyu to reveal Neil’s truth to the media
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. As seen so far, Akshara learns...
Wow! Banni Chow Home Delivery cast celebrates this milestone on the sets, Deet inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Mose Chal Kiye Jaye: Finally! THIS person turns Soumya’s saviour from Armaan
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
EXCLUSIVE! Maya and Isha's evil plan against Shreya fails in Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh has been constantly entertaining the viewers ever since the first episode.The...
Oh No! Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2's Surya aka Gautam Singh Vig in dilemma due to this reason
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Interesting! Harshvardhan realizes past mistakes, apologises to Manjari
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. As seen so far, Akshara learns...
Recent Stories
Wow! Check out Insides of birthday celebration of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress Ameesha Patel
Wow! Check out Insides of birthday celebration of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress Ameesha Patel
Latest Video