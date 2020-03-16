Shocking! Naina Singh claims the makers of Kumkum Bhagya have destroyed her career, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Naina Singh is a well-known face on television and came into the limelight after essaying a key role in the popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. She is best known for her work in MTV Splitsvilla, and India's popular reality show Bigg Boss 14. However, the actress once made shocking revelations and alleged how the makers of Kumkum Bhagya made her suffer threatening to sabotage her career.

Naina had disclosed that when she quit Kumkum Bhagya, the makers threatened her that they will make sure she won't get work anywhere. Naina further revealed that she decided to speak out as she thought it won't affect her career. However, when she did speak about it her career was affected and she lost three web series and a lot of scenes.

Naina further revealed that she was trying her best to get work but somebody at 'that level' made sure that she never got any opportunity. She added that ever since she has left the show, she hasn't done any real work. Naina also revealed that she did try to talk to the makers of the show, however her requests were left unanswered.

Kumkum Bhagya started airing on 15 April 2014 and is one of the longest-running shows on television screens. The show featured Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles and also had many other talented actors.

Credit: Pinkvilla