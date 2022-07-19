SHOCKING! Netizens TROLL Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein, calling the show's storyline BORING; check out reactions

MUMBAI: Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi have become household names for Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein.

The show is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which had a good run for 5 years on small screens.

Abrar plays the role of Rudra while Sargun plays the role of Preesha in the show.

The duo is fondly referred to as Rusha by the ardent fans.

While the makers have introduced several leaps and also new characters to spice up the drama, it seems netizens are currently not happy with a lot of things related to the show.

There are several viewers who have slammed the makers for the show's storyline, timeslot and lack of promotion which is taking the show nowhere in spite of having good TRPs.

Yeh Hai Chahtein has been performing well for months now! There hasn't been any acknowledgement from the channel @StarPlus and no promo since forever!

A show bringing you a trp of 2.6 in late night slot needs a better treatment!!

STAR PLUS PROMOTE RUSHA — Wondering Woman (@PriComicCon) August 6, 2021

How many days we have to watch that Thokar family

It's boring yaar...

Specially that Sil wali chudail and JHT... #YehHaiChahatein — BoreAboreQazi // So dukh always... (@AboreBoreQazi) July 19, 2022

Also, If Preesha herself is running away from Thokar even then it's okay but Rudra doesn't know that. He better run and cry his heart out thinking he has lost her once again #YehHaiChahatein — (@Rusha_yhc) July 19, 2022

If Pree by herself runs away from Thokars would be more than happy for all the messing up in her characterisation shown ..#yehhaichahatein — Arvi_rusha (@ArviRusha) July 19, 2022

SIL trusting her aadarsh bhaiyya



idk for how long do they stay on the show, but honestly no one is interested

saransh and thokar fam can exit #YehHaiChahatein — (@roshan_ani) July 19, 2022

Some viewers want Yeh Hai Chahatein to have a good timeslot to enhance the viewership.

Meanwhile, some say that the channel is least bothered about this show and they haven't posted a single promo in weeks on their social media handle.

They are urging the channel to promote the show well.

Further, some have also bashed the show's storyline and called it boring. Also, several characters in the show are also receiving flak.

Yeh Hai Chahatein started airing on small screens in December 2019 and has been running successfully ever since then.

The show is a spin-off of Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which aired on small screens for 5 years and starred Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel in the lead roles.

