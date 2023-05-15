Shocking! Nikhil Chinappa gives his take on people being ‘bullied’ on Roadies, says “the idea was to put people under pressure…”

MUMBAI: Whenever one thinks of unscripted reality shows on Indian television, the first names that come to mind are Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman. The brothers have been the brains behind shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla. They even launched Skulls and Roses and India’s Best Judwaah under their own production house, Monozygotic Solutions.

Now, former Roadies judge and VJ Nikhil Chinappa has opened up about his equation with fellow VJs like Rannvijay Singha, Cyrus Sahukar, Mini Mathur and others, and what he would like to change about Rodies, etc.

During an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, one user asked Nikhil if the show was scripted and why did they bully people even if they seemed genuine. He wrote, “It wasn’t scripted but the idea of the show was to put people under pressure (sometimes over nonsensical/irrational topics) to see if they’d be able to react. The main show was actually a lot tougher – and if you couldn’t hack the pressure in the auditions, you wouldn’t be able to hack it on the show.”

When asked what he would like to change about Roadies, he wrote, “I used to hate doing the round-table chats with everyone. It was a sponsor commitment for VOOT :D”

Saying what he would like to bring back from the old Roadies, Nikhil replied, “Just the chatter of VJs introducing music. I’ve always loved that personal touch of someone talking you into a song (radio is still my first love) and I miss that on the music platforms. Back 2 back music just seems a bit impersonal.”

One user asked him, “Are you still in touch with the guys from MTV or was it strictly a professional relationship?” He replied, “We were many things as MTV VJs, but I’m not sure we were professional. :D :D We still hang out occasionally. We recently had a reunion and I met Cyrus (Broacha) and Malaika after ages. Maria (Goretti) and I chat regularly. Gaurav Kapur, and Yudi (Cyrus) Sahukar are really close friends and I follow Mini (Mathur) and Shenaz (Treasurywala) on IG and I’m a fan of both. Rann (Rannvijay Singha) and I hang out quite often and I recently met Anusha (Dandekar) at Supersonic. It was great seeing her again too.”

On asked if Nikhil will be back on MTV, he replied, “I’m always interested in doing new things. That said, I think MTV needs new blood too, don’t you think? I was with them for 23 years and while I loved it and would love to be back sometime, I think it’s good for some new blood to come through too.”

