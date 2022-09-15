Shocking! Nikki Tamboli and Chahatt Khanna received expensive gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar? Here is what you have to know

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifted Gucci bag, Rs 3.5 Lakh cash to Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli and Versace watch to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Chahat Khanna according to a report by the Enforcement Directorate

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 15:56
MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, actors Nikki Tamboli and Chahatt Khanna’s names have cropped up in an ongoing investigation into a multi-crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Reportedly Nikki Tamboli and Chahatt Khanna received expensive gifts from Sukesh while he was lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

According to Nikki Tamboli’s statement to the Enforcement Directorate, she was introduced to the conman through Pinky Irani and received an amount of Rs. 1.5 lakhs followed by an additional amount of Rs 2 lakhs and a Gucci bag when she met him alone.

On the other hand, Chahat Khanna who met accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar inside the Tihar Jail received Rs 2 lakh in cash and a blue colored Versace watch through accused Pinky Irani, the ED has stated in its chargesheet.

Reportedly, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Chahatt Khanna was introduced to Sukesh as ‘Shekhar Redyy,’ an owner of South Indian Channel by Pinky Irani while Nikki Tamboli was introduced to Sukesh as ‘Shekhar’ and Pinky Irani mentioned him as a South Indian producer.

Credit: News 18

 

 

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 15:56

