Shocking! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reveals the special people who encouraged her to take up Bigg Boss 16 when she felt she was a misfit for the show

Nimirt is one of the popular names in the television industry and she recently rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she was the finalist of the show. In a recent interview, she confessed that she didn’t want to do the show as she felt she was a misfit.
MUMBAI : Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known actress in the television industry who rose to fame with her performance in the serial Choti Sarrdaarni.

The actress has a massive fan following, and once the show went off-air, fans missed watching her on screen.

Now, the actress is a part of the Bigg Boss house and fans are seeing a different side of her.

She was considered as one of the strongest contestants on the show and the fans and audiences love her game.

Nimrit was the first finalist of the show, but unfortunately, she was evicted just a week before the finale. However, she deserved to be in the finale of the show.

In the Bigg Boss house, she was also offered her first Bollywood movie, which would be produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Now, in a recent interview, she revealed the two special people in her life who encouraged her to take up the reality show Bigg Boss 16 as she felt she was a misfit there.

The actress said “I wasn’t willing to do the show when I was offered, as I thought I would be a misfit there. Later, I had a chat with my parents and it’s all thanks to them, they convinced me that I should do the show. I did it as I got confidence from them and I am glad that I was a part of Bigg Boss 15”.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience loved Nimrit’s game in the Bigg Boss house and she was the first finalist of the show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

