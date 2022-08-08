Shocking! Nisha Rawal’s alleged boyfriend Rohit Satia has connection with Ishaan Khatter’s father, Scroll down for details

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra recently accused Nisha Rawal of extra-marital affair with rakhi friend Rohit Sathia. However according to the latest media reports, Rohit Satia is the first cousin of Rajesh Khatter, who is now married to Vandana Sajnani and was earlier married to Neelima Azim. Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is Rajesh and Neelima's son.

In fact, Rajesh Khatter-Vandana Sajnani and Nisha Rawal stay in the same building- Imperial Heights in Mumba's Goregaon- the building which houses Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat (in a live-in) and Taapsee Pannu (whose upcoming film 'Dobaaraa' is round the corner). Karan had said in the same press-interaction that Rohit is often staying in Nisha's house Rohit staying in the same 4.5 BHK house now where he and Nisha resided earlier.

Television actor Karan Mehra on Thursday accused estranged wife Nisha Rawal of having an extra-marital affair with alleged boyfriend Rohit Sathia. Hours after the press conference, the Lock Upp fame refused to respond to the allegations. She was quoted saying, "I am not commenting on it. I know he did a press conference, and I can't keep countering every statement that he makes." She is yet to release an official statement about Karan's allegations.

Credit: ETimes