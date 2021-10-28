SHOCKING! Nisha Rawal tests POSITIVE for COVID-19; pens an alarming note

MUMBAI: Actress Nisha Rawal, who is currently seen in Meet, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress informed everyone about the same in her recent social media post.

Nisha, who has been continuously shooting for her show, requested everyone who has come in contact with her in the past few days to get their tests done. She also requested fans to take precautions while citing that COVID is still around us.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a post with a series of short and informatory notes. Her first note read, “And finally the 3rd wave got me, just when I was about to get my 2nd jab. Yes, my result is COVID POSITIVE!”

In the next part, Nisha’s informed, “I have been continuously shooting & have come in contact with many people. Have quarantined myself at home since I felt the first symptoms of a runny nose.”

She further asked others to get tested and wrote, “It is my moral obligation to inform all those who came within a certain proximity with me, that please get your tests done!”

Nisha concluded the post by saying, “Covid still exists so please do not give up on the precautions! Nisha Rawal”

The actress captioned her post as “I am Covid Positive & under quarantine! #covidpositivediaries”

Soon her friends and co-actors expressed their concern for her and dropped their ‘Get Well Soon’ comments on the post. Ashi Singh, Karanveer Mehra, Amit Tandon and others asked her to ‘Take Care’.

Nisha Rawal was previously in news for her domestic violence case she filed against her estranged husband and actor Karan Mehra.

Credits: TOI