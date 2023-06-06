Shocking! Nishi Saxenaa exposes the reality of the Shah family

Nishi Saxenaa who essays the role of Dimpy in Anupamaa is quite active on her social media platform and now she shared a reel where she exposed the reality of the Shah family.
Nishi Saxenaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days, they are glued to the show as the track is focusing on Pakhi and Adhik's marriage and how the families are trying to cope with this twist.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

The actors really work hard to achieve the best scene so that the audience is entertained.

Nishi who essays the role of Dimpy in the serial shared a video where she exposed the reality of the Shah family.

In reel on can see how in the background everyone is grumbling and complaining about small little things and how irritated does Dimpy look and she captioned it saying “Just a normal day in the Shah house”

Well, there is no doubt that the video reminds you a little bit of the Shah house which means that Dimpy is going to give it back to the shah house and not take their tantrums.

These days the track is focusing on the Dimpy and Samar wedding.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

