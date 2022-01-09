SHOCKING! Niti Taylor reveals she and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan co-star Parth Samthaan are not GREAT FRIENDS, shares why she never wanted to marry an actor and much more

MUMBAI: Hottie Niti Taylor is one such actress in the television world who doesn't need any introduction.

She has been a part of the showbiz world for a very long time and established a name for herself.

Niti had done some great projects and fans dearly remember her for all her memorable roles.

The beautiful diva made her small screen debut at the age of 15 with Pyaar Ka Bandhan in the year 2009.

However, she became a household name for her show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan where she played the role of Nandini Murthy.

The actress romanced TV's handsome hunk Parth Samthaan and their on-screen jodi was a huge hit.

The popular on-screen jodi is all set to be back once again with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan season 4 and fans can't keep calm.

In one of her recent interviews with Siddharth Kannan, Niti got candid about her equation with Parth.

When asked the actress about her bond with Parth over the years, she said, "We are good co-actors who are very cordial with each other. We are not great friends but good friends. But we have a lot of fun."

She added, "He keeps pulling my legs. He has this quirky side which I saw in him side this. But he is cute and we are cute together."

Niti is married to Parikshit Bawa who is in army.

When asked if she always wanted to marry someone outside from the industry, she said, "Yes, I was very sure that I wanted to marry someone who doesn't belong to the industry. I don't like self-obsessed people and I think there are a lot of such people here. Out of the two of us, I am like that which is enough."

Apart of KYY 4, Niti will also be seen showing off her dance ka jalwa in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

