SHOCKING! Niti Taylor reveals she and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan co-star Parth Samthaan are not GREAT FRIENDS, shares why she never wanted to marry an actor and much more

Niti Taylor opens up on her camaraderie with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan co-star Parth Samthaan, reveals how their equation has been over the years and much more. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 17:53
SHOCKING! Niti Taylor reveals she and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan co-star Parth Samthaan are not GREAT FRIENDS, shares why she never wan

MUMBAI: Hottie Niti Taylor is one such actress in the television world who doesn't need any introduction.

She has been a part of the showbiz world for a very long time and established a name for herself.

Niti had done some great projects and fans dearly remember her for all her memorable roles.

The beautiful diva made her small screen debut at the age of 15 with Pyaar Ka Bandhan in the year 2009.

However, she became a household name for her show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan where she played the role of Nandini Murthy.

The actress romanced TV's handsome hunk Parth Samthaan and their on-screen jodi was a huge hit. 

ALSO READ: WHAT! Did Parth Samthaan make co-star Niti Taylor CRY on the sets of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4?  

The popular on-screen jodi is all set to be back once again with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan season 4 and fans can't keep calm. 

In one of her recent interviews with Siddharth Kannan, Niti got candid about her equation with Parth. 

When asked the actress about her bond with Parth over the years, she said, "We are good co-actors who are very cordial with each other. We are not great friends but good friends. But we have a lot of fun."

She added, "He keeps pulling my legs. He has this quirky side which I saw in him side this. But he is cute and we are cute together."

Niti is married to Parikshit Bawa who is in army. 

When asked if she always wanted to marry someone outside from the industry, she said, "Yes, I was very sure that I wanted to marry someone who doesn't belong to the industry. I don't like self-obsessed people and I think there are a lot of such people here. Out of the two of us, I am like that which is enough."

Apart of KYY 4, Niti will also be seen showing off her dance ka jalwa in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Must Read! All you need to know about Niti Taylor’s NEW HOUSE

Niti Taylor Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Gulaal Savdhaan India Yeh Hai Aashiqui Webbed Halla Bol Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Ghulaam Laal Ishq Ishqbaaaz Parth Samthaan kaisi yeh yaariaan 4 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 17:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Radha Krishn fame Ishita Ganguly to enter Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.  A lot of twists and turns...
Interesting! Check out THESE lesser-known facts of you favourite TV celeb Aamir Ali
MUMBAI: Television actor and model Aamir Ali is perhaps one of the most recognizable faces in the Indian television...
Anupamaa: Intriguing! Rakhi Dave has a secret, Anupama puzzled
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Heartbreaking! Ankita Lokhande gets emotional to see a performance dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput in DID Super Moms
MUMBAI: Pavitra Rishta cast Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni are all set to grace DID Super Moms this weekend. One of...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey is the fourth confirmed contestant of the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is a dream come true for me, I have manifested this for the past 8 years, says Rubina Dilaik
MUMBAI:1.    What are your thoughts on participating on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’? A.     ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is a dream...
Recent Stories
OMG! Anurag Kashyap takes a dig at Yash Raj Films for the Box Office failure of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera
OMG! Anurag Kashyap takes a dig at Yash Raj Films for the Box Office failure of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera
Latest Video