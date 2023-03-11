Shocking! Noida Police lodges FIR against Elvish Yadav for alleged rave parties involving snake venom; Five people arrested

The case has been filed in the Sector 49 police station. Five people have been taken into custody by the police in relation to this case. Elvish's involvement in the same is also being looked into by them.
Noida Police

MUMBAI: Social media star and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is in trouble after the Noida police filed a formal complaint against him for allegedly throwing rave parties with snake venom. The case has been filed in the Sector 49 police station. Five people have been taken into custody by the police in relation to this case. Elvish's involvement in the same is also being looked into by them.

Elvish Yadav, the Big Boss winner, is mentioned in the FIR that has also been filed in this case. During the raids, police found nine snakes, including five cobras, and snake venom, as a popular news portal reported.

As the police questioned those who had been arrested, Elvish Yadav's name was mentioned. The defendant disclosed that in the past, they provided snakes to the Big Boss champion's events.

Elvish  Yadav was born in  Gurgram, Haryana. Elvish Yadav is a social media influencer and YouTuber by profession. Currently, Elvish Yadav's YouTube channel boasts close to 14.5 million subscribers. He has a sizable fan base on his second YouTube channel with nearly 7.5 million subscribers, Elvish Yadav Vlogs. Yadav is also quite active there with over 16 million fans on Instagram.

Elvish gained widespread recognition with his appearance on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2. He was a wild card entry into the show and won Bigg Boss OTT 2 in August of this year. he created history by becoming the first-ever wildcard contestant to win the show. After winning 28 crore votes in just 15 minutes, Elvish declared that he had made history after the season finale.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Free press Journal and India Today

About Author

