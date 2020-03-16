SHOCKING! Not Kapil Sharma but THIS actor is trending as The Kapil Sharma Show's new season promo launches

MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one such comedy-reality show which has been everyone's favorite.

The show has witnessed several hit seasons.

A few months ago, Kapil Sharma and his team went for a seasonal break.

The ardent fans were eagerly waiting for the show to make a comeback soon.

And now, after waiting for several months, The Kapil Sharma Show is back once again.

The makers have dropped the first promo and the entertainment quotient is quite high this time as well.

ALSO READ: Throwback! Krushna Abhishek once apologised to John Abraham on public forum for THIS reason

Take a look:

While apart from Kapil, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, Archana Puran Singh, and Chandan Prabhakar are retained, a lot of new comedians and actors have joined the cast.

Comedian Srikant Maski, actress Srishty Rode, Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, and Ishtiyak Khan have joined Kapil's team for this new season.

However, fans are dearly missing Krushna Abhishek as he is no more a part of the show for this season.

Fans want the makers to bring Krushna on board as they feel TKSS is incomplete without him.

Take a look at the comments:

Apart from Krushna, fans also want Sunil Grover to make a comeback in the show.

The viewers will also not get to see our very favorite comedian Bharti Singh this season.

Well, Krushna's absence is surely going to leave the viewers upset.

It will be interesting to see how magical this season would be with the new star cast.

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to hit the small screens on 10th September.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:Shocking! Krushna Abhishek is not doing The Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming season; this is what he said