Shocking! Not Teja, Karan Kundrra spends more time with THIS person leaving her disappointed

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash who has started shooting for Naagin 6 has come Live for a while on her Instagram handle to chat with her fans. Meanwhile, one of her fans commented on her Live saying, '"jijaji kahan hai?" Teja started blushing the moment she heard the word jijaji denoting Sunny aka Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi was surprised and blushed a little on hearing the word Jijaji. "Oh God! Tumlogon ne already Sunny, nai, Karan ko jija maan ke chal rahe na?"

The ‘Naagin 6’ actress further added, "About Sunny. Sunny kahan hai? Sunny aaj unke saath hai, jinko wo, mujhe shaq hai ki muujhse jyada pyaar karte hai jo hai Umar Riaz. Aur iss baat ka shaq mujhe andar bhi hai ki wo bahar, which is something both Karan and Umar had made very clear ki ghar ke bahar jaane ke baad main (Umar) aur Karan hi jyada time spend karne wale hai aur mujhe kabhi kabhi milenge. Mujhe kabhi nahi laga tha ki Karan literally aisa karega.

“And he is not with me, he is actually with Umar. Aur wo mujhse baat nahi kar raha hai, phone nahi utha raha hai," she added saying that Karan is cutting the call reasoning that he is with Umar right now,” she added.

Tejasswi also thanked her fans for the support and love they showered on her when she was locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 15.

