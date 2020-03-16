SHOCKING! Pandya Store's Dev catches Rishita doing this crazy thing with the baby

Raavi's Social Media and popularity brings Shweta's father to Pandya house. This reveals Shweta's true identity. He requests them to take care of the baby & offers them money for the same

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.
 
We exclusively learnt that Raavi's Social Media fandom is all set to make her mind some hefty amounts. The family gets to know about Raavi's secret that she posted her family video on Social Media which made her sensation, this becomes a big point of conflict in the family. This deepens Shiva Raavi's marital life conflict. Raavi now starts earning little promotional money for local brands which brings her into the good books of Suman. Shiva starts realising the importance of what Raavi is doing with her talent.

Dev aka Akshay Kharodia catches Rishita playing with the baby doll, Akshay is all set to give Simran some baby caring lessons for sure. Check out the video:

In the upcoming episodes, Raavi's Social Media and popularity bring Shweta’s father to Pandya house. This reveals Shweta's true identity. He requests them to take care of the baby and offers them money for the same. The family accepts the kid for his benefit for some day. Dhara's over-attachment to the baby costs her relationship with the family. While Rishita also delivers the baby and Pandyas all wishes finally come true.

With the popularity and money from Social Media,  Raavi fulfils the Pandyas' wish by buying the opposite shop from Janardhan to expand the business. This ignites interpersonal conflicts among the two younger bahus. To everybody's shock, Krish is ready to break the stereotypical societal norms by marrying Shweta. And against all the odds, their marriage gets fixed.

