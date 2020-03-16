SHOCKING! Paras Kalnawat opens up on his reaction if ex-ladylove Uorfi Javed participates in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, says, "If she comes to the show, I'll welcome her with open arms"

Paras Kalnawat had previously admitted that he was in a serious relationship with Uorif Javed, however, the duo broke up. 

MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat is constantly in headlines ever since he has made an exit from Star Plus' popular running drama series Anupamaa. 

The actor who became a household name for his character Samar Shah in the show, is no longer a part of it. 

Paras' exit came as a huge shocker and the viewers are ardently missing him in the show. 

Well, Paras is now all set for his new journey in Colors' show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. 

The actor is very excited about Jhalak but time and again he is being questioned about his personal life. 

All this started when Paras' ex-girlfriend Uorfi Javed attended the launch of Jhalak. 

In his recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, when asked Paras about his reaction if Uorfi came to Jhalak, he said, "I would react very normally because she is my past and I don't hold any grudges for her. If she comes to the show, I'll welcome her with open arms."

Paras has been in the news for dating Uorfi as their breakup was quite a bitter one. 

Meanwhile, when Uorfi was recently asked about Paras and the controversy related to Anupamaa, she had refused to comment and instead said that Paras' girlfriend doesn't like her. 

On the other hand, there were speculations that Paras is now dating Nia Sharma and the duo will announce their relationship on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. 

Well, apart from Paras' dance journey which is all set to kickstart soon, the actor is surely going to be in news for several reasons. 

Would you like to see ex-lovers Uorfi and Paras competing against each other in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

