Shocking! Paras Kalnawat reveals how his ex-lover was a liar and how she betrayed him in love

MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television and he is best known for his role of Samar in Anupamaa which made him a household name.

But recently, he had a fallout with the makers of the show. He exited the show and now is seen in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 which went on air recently.

The actor has a massive fan following and the fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor.

Paras is doing well for himself on the show and is impressing the fans and the audiences with his performance and is getting pretty good marks.

The actor is quite active on social media and keeps the fans updated about his whereabouts.

Recently, the actor has a question and answer round with his fans where one of them asked him to say some good things about his ex-lover, to which the actor said she was a liar, she knew how to betray him so well and then at the end she would blame me for it.

Well, seems like in his previous relationship Paras was cheated on and betrayed and hence, in a recent interview, he said how he was looking for a committed relationship as he doesn’t believe in goofing around.

Though in the past he has been open with the fact that he had a relationship with Urfi Javed but then that didn’t work out as they were two different people and compatibility was the issue.

Paras today is in a happy space and is entertaining the audience with his performance in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

