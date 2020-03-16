Shocking! Paras Kalnawat reveals if he would call Rupali Ganguly on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to watch his performance

 

The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will begin soon and Paras would be participating in the show. In a recent interview Paras was asked if he would call Rupali on the show  to which the actor said that it wouldn’t happen.

 

MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television and he is best known for his role of Samar in Anupamaa which made him a household name.

But recently, he had a fallout with the makers of the show. He exited the show and now will be seen in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 which will go on air soon.

The actor has a massive fan following and the fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor.

Paras once a upon time was very close to Rupali Ganguly as the two played mother and son on-screen and they had shared a great bonding.

But since his exit from the show the two haven’t been in touch and in many of the interviews, Paras has spoken about it.

In a recent interview Paras was asked how was his experience working with Rupali to which the actor said “She is a great performer and as an actor, you learn a lot as when I used to perform with her I used to improve a lot”

He was also asked if he would call her on the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to which he said that” I don’t think that would be possible as I can’t call her since I exited the show she hasn’t contacted me so I don’t think it’s possible. But let’s see what the future holds, if things go well you never know I would call her to see my performance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience loved the pair of Samar and Anupama and both Paras and Rupali were loved as a mother and son duo.
Post his exit Paras was replaced by Sagar Parekh on the show who currently essays the role of Samar.

Well, there is no doubt that Paras is a good dancer and the fans will be getting to see a new side of him.

Latest Video