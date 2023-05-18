Shocking! Paras Kalnawat says “80% of the cast of Anupama would leave if they got the chance”, says he took the risk! Read for Full Story!

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat is a popular actor in the TV industry and is considered to be one of the top upcoming actors to look out for.

He is one of the most prominent actors in the TV world and is a rising star on his own terms. He has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. Paras Kalnawat was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

He currently plays the role of Rajveer on the show Kundali Bhagya along with Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali in the lead roles.

The actor is quite popular on social media and has a massive fan following where he often shares his love of being a sneakerhead, details about upcoming projects, family moments and so much more. And while one would assume that things in the TV industry get resolved quickly and people let bygones be bygones, it does not seem to be the case here, ever since he walked out of Anupama, Paras has made some explosive comments about the show and there is a new addition to it now.

In a Q and A that he hosted on Instagram when asked about ‘why he quit Anupama”, the actor gave a very candid response and said, “ I would always be thankful to the makers for giving me such a great show. But yaaron kahin pohochne ke liye kahin se nikalna zaroori hota hai and I believe I'm in a much better and peaceful place. Honestly speaking 80% of the cast would want to exit if given an opportunity. Risk lene ki aur sahi ke liye ladne ki taaqat har kisi me nahi hoti.”

And while some may take his comments as a positive take, some might also look at it bitterly but we know that Paras has moved on and is surely onto grand things as well.

He has been appreciated for his role as Rajveer on the long-running show Kundali Bhagya as well.

