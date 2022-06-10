SHOCKING! Paras Kalnawat shares his JAW DROPPING transformation pictures

Paras Kalnawat is doing quite well on Colors TV’s Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and is being highly loved by the audience. He recently shared his shocking transformation. Read on to know more.

MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to differences with the production and the director.


ALSO READ:  SHOCKING! Paras Kalnawat DELETES all the pictures he posted with Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly on social media


He is being loved on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and the fans have been pouring in love for him.


He recently took to Instagram and shared an amazing transformation in his physique. We can see his physique being healthy earlier and then the current one being sleek. It is surprising and commendable. The fans are going crazy over it.

 

Check out the transformation here:

 

Paras Kalnawat started his journey as an actor from the Star Plus’ show Meri Durga portraying Sanjay Singh Ahlawat and later Faraz Sheikh in Ishq Aaj Kal. He recently gained a lot of fame as Samar in Anupamaa.

Paras seems to be on the rise and he is not one to stop. Let’s see what all unfolds for him in future.

 

ALSO READ: EXPLOSIVE! Paras Kalnawat opens up on problems brewing between the star cast of Anupamaa, says, "There were a lot of differences that had cropped up between the actors and they are still there"


For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 10/06/2022 - 07:30



