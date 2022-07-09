Shocking! Paras Kalnawat's ex-lover Uorfi Javed praises him and says, “Proud of your growth”; the actor's response to it is Unmissable

Paras and Uorfi were the talk of the town as they were in a relationship and then broke up some years ago. Once again they are in news, as the actress praised Paras for his performance.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 11:18
Shocking! Paras Kalnawat's ex- lover Uorfi Javed praises him says “ Proud of your growth” the actor response is something you sh

MUMBAI :  Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television and he is best known for his role of Samar in Anupamaa which made him a household name.

But recently, he had a fallout with the makers of the show. He exited the show and is now part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 which went on air recently.

The actor has a massive fan following and the fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor.

On the other hand, Uorfi Javed who was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT is grabbing the headlines these days for her style statement, where the clothes she wears become the talk of the town and the actress is known as a fashionista on social media.

A lesser–known fact is that Paras and Uorfi were in a relationship years back but things didn’t work out and the couple broke up on a bitter note.

Paras and Uorfi in a recent interview said that their relationship happened in the past and they have moved on and wouldn’t want to speak about it.

ALSO READ -  CONTROVERSY: Urfi Javed SLAMS media for SLUT SHAMING her; questions, “Why you writing articles about my undergarments?”

Paras Kalnawat these days is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where his first performance was loved by the audience and the judges.

After his first performance, Uorfi took to her social media and praised the actor where she is saying, “Paras so proud to see you growing”

To which the actor said that “Thanks a lot Uorfi means a lot”

Well, seems like things have become cordial between Uorfi and Paras as they exchange good vibes between them.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ -  CONTROVERSY: Urfi Javed SLAMS media for SLUT SHAMING her; questions, “Why you writing articles about my undergarments?”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Voot Colors Raghav Juyal Dance Plus Abhay Season 2 Dharmesh Dance India Dance Remo Reality show TellyChakkar Divyanka Tripathi Moshin Khan Erica Fernandes Sharaddha Arya Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ashi Singh Surbhi Jyoti Krishna Kaul Eisha Singh dace reality show Manish Paul Gashmeer Mahajani Sanam Johar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 11:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oh NO! Malaika Arora gets mercilessly trolled as netizens find stretch marks on her belly, see reactions
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress, Malaika Arora has become an internet sensation and her fans admire her for her style, beauty...
Shocking! Rakhi Sawant apologises to her love Adil says “ I apologise to him for wearing revealing clothes as in Islam it’s not allowed the fashion designer gave me the clothes at the last moment”
MUMBAI :  Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the...
Amazing! Kareena Kapoor has a classic reply for the paps who express concern over Jehangir Ali Khan’s grumpy face on camera
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadha which turned out to...
Shocking! Paras Kalnawat's ex-lover Uorfi Javed praises him and says, “Proud of your growth”; the actor's response to it is Unmissable
MUMBAI :  Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television and he is best known for his role of Samar in...
Anupama: Wow! Kinjal returns back to the Shah house; Baa warns little Anu to stay away from the baby
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Maddock Films announces their upcoming social thriller—Happy Teacher’s Day
MUMBAI: Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has proved that it possesses an eye for great stories by consistently delivering...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Kareena Kapoor has a classic reply for the paps who express concern over Jehangir Ali Khan’s grumpy face on camera
Amazing! Kareena Kapoor has a classic reply for the paps who express concern over Jehangir Ali Khan’s grumpy face on camera
Latest Video