Shocking! Paras Kalnawat's ex-lover Uorfi Javed praises him and says, “Proud of your growth”; the actor's response to it is Unmissable

MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television and he is best known for his role of Samar in Anupamaa which made him a household name.

But recently, he had a fallout with the makers of the show. He exited the show and is now part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 which went on air recently.

The actor has a massive fan following and the fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor.

On the other hand, Uorfi Javed who was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT is grabbing the headlines these days for her style statement, where the clothes she wears become the talk of the town and the actress is known as a fashionista on social media.

A lesser–known fact is that Paras and Uorfi were in a relationship years back but things didn’t work out and the couple broke up on a bitter note.

Paras and Uorfi in a recent interview said that their relationship happened in the past and they have moved on and wouldn’t want to speak about it.

Paras Kalnawat these days is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where his first performance was loved by the audience and the judges.

After his first performance, Uorfi took to her social media and praised the actor where she is saying, “Paras so proud to see you growing”

To which the actor said that “Thanks a lot Uorfi means a lot”

Well, seems like things have become cordial between Uorfi and Paras as they exchange good vibes between them.

