Shocking! Pooja Bhatt indirectly digs at her fellow Bigg Boss-OTT 2 contestants, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani fanbases, Calls it 'Toxic'

MUMBAI: One of the most well-known figures in the entertainment sector is Pooja Bhatt. She made her acting debut in the 1989 television movie Daddy, in Mahesh Bhatt's film. She eventually moved out into other areas of work and has experience as a voice actor and director.

Pooja Bhatt competed in Bigg Boss OTT season 2 in 2023, making it to the finals. During her appearance on Bigg Boss 17, the actress indirectly digs at her fellow BB-OTT 2 contestants, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani, by supporting Mannara Chopra as a guest.

Just one day before the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, Pooja Bhatt and journalist Dibang made an appearance to offer the participants luck and encouragement. In the episode, Mannara Chopra received encouragement and strength-building advice from Pooja Bhatt. She also acknowledged Mannara's performance and gave her praise for handling the game with such elegance. She went on to say that once people leave the Bigg Boss house, things grow harder because they begin to fabricate stories to protect themselves.

Pooja Bhatt calls to the supporters of Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani as toxic in an indirect jab. Mannara was warned to be cautious of similar events in the future after she accused the fandoms of encouraging hatred towards other participants. She went on to explain that after leaving the house, people conduct interviews and attempt to influence the listeners by twisting their perceptions.

Contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2 have previously accused one another of having toxic fan bases. Bebika Dhurve previously criticized the supporters of Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan for inciting hatred and negativity. Bebika went out and warned trolls of legal penalties if they persisted in spamming her because things had gotten so bad.

Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui's partner, placed second in the Bigg Boss 17 finals. Mannara Chopra topped the female field and finished third. While Ankita Lokhnade and Arun Mashetty were evicted earlier than her.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis