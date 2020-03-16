Shocking! Post Sidhu Moose Wala’s death, AP Dhillon says “Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist”

MUMBAI: Congress leader and prominent Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death left everyone in a state of shock. He got gruesomely murdered. With this, the entire nation lost a gem.

Goldy Brar, the Canada-based gangster, claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala’s death. On May 29, Sidhu Moose Wala was travelling to the Jawahar Ke Village in Mansa along with his friend and cousin in the vehicle. Punjab police confirmed that there was no security personnel present with him, and he was not travelling in his bulletproof car. Unidentified persons drove by Moose Wala in Mansa, firing rounds at his car through three different weapons. The singer was killed in the firing post sustaining eight bullet injuries.

Now India-born Canadian rapper AP Dhillon has talked about the sad demise of Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Dhillon shared a picture of Sidhu on one of his Instagram stories and posted heartbreak emojis. In another story, he shared a statement about what Punjabi artists have to deal with on day-to-day basis. It read, “Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist behind the scenes on a daily basis. With constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy directed towards people like us, who are just doing what we love to do.”

Amritpal Singh Dhillon was on a tour of India called “Over The Top – The Takeover Tour last year. He performed in 6 cities in the country. He added, “I always admired how Sidhu was able to rise above it all. He made it look easy and stayed true to himself. Today I am praying for his family and our community. We need to do better. RIP Sidhu Moose Wala.”

Meanwhile, Gaurav Toora, senior superintendent of police told media, “Preliminary investigation shows it to be an inter-gang rivalry.” Moose Wala was among the 424 VIPs who lost their security cover as part of the Bhagwant Mann government’s exercise to crack down on VIP culture.

