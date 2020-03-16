Shocking! Post Sidhu Moose Wala’s death, this famous Punjabi personality gets threats

Congress leader and prominent Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death left everyone in a state of shock. He got gruesomely murdered. Now another famous Punjabi personality remains under threat of a potential attack.
MUMBAI: Congress leader and prominent Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death left everyone in a state of shock. He got gruesomely murdered. Now another famous Punjabi personality remains under threat of a potential attack. Mankirt Aulakh, who is famous for his track Gangland, is reportedly facing threats from Moose Wala’s killers.

Goldy Brar, Canada-based gangster, claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala’s death. He now has Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh on his hit list. According to reports, Aulakh has increased his security after receiving threat calls from the Canada-based gang. As per media reports, the Gangland singer had received several threats from the members of the Davinder Bambiha gang, who are associated with gangsters Godly Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi. Reports suggest that Aulakh had received threat calls and threatening posts over Facebook and other social media platforms.

Report has it that Aulakh has been summoned by the authorities for questioning regarding the death of Moose Wala. Hours after Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down by unidentified persons in Mansa, gangster Goldy Brar took to social media and claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that he, with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had planned this attack. According to the gangster’s Facebook post, Sidhu Moose Wala had played a part in the killing of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera and his cousin Gurlal Brar. The attack on Moose Wala was reportedly revenge for gunning down Gurlal Brar in Chandigarh.

On May 29, Sidhu Moose Wala was travelling to the Jawahar Ke Village in Mansa along with his friend and cousin in the vehicle. Punjab police confirmed that there was no security personnel present with him, and he was not travelling in his bulletproof car. Unidentified persons drove by Moose Wala in Mansa, firing rounds at his car through three different weapons. The singer was killed in the firing post sustaining eight bullet injuries.

