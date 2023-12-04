Shocking! Pratyusha Banerjee’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh claims that the Balika Vadhu actress’s death wasn’t suicide

Pratyusha was found hanging from a fan in her Goregaon apartment, which left the Tv industry and her fans in shock.
Pratyusha Banerjee

MUMBAI: Pratyusha Banerjee who was best known for her role as Anandi in the iconic daily soap, Balika Vadhu passed away on April 1, 2016. According to the reports, she died due to suicide. Notably, many common friends of the couple had also claimed that her boyfriend Rahul was violent with Pratyusha. On the other hand, Pratyusha Banerjee's parents, Soma Banerjee and Shankar Banerjee are still fighting to get justice for their daughter.

Also Read- Battle For Justice! Balika Vadhu fame Pratyusha Banerjee’s parents fight for justice even after 6 years of the actor’s demise

Pratyusha was found hanging from a fan in her Goregaon apartment, which left the Tv industry and her fans in shock. Her ex-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was previously accused of her death but now in an interview with a news portal said he was deeply affected by her death and has claimed he knows why she was found hanging from a fan.

Rahul claims that Pratyusha used to make hanging videos to scare him and the last time she tried her foot must have slipped, which led to her death. He said, “I was not conscious for two to three days when the accident happened. When sleeping pills did not work, efforts were made to make him sleep by giving injections. People are telling me I am responsible for her death. How can I be responsible for someone's death? I had a party with her just the night before. I didn't provoke her, but she was worried about her parents' debt. I do not consider it suicide. Pratyusha was making hanging videos to scare me. She often used to do this; only then must her foot have slipped.”

Also Read- Pratyusha Banerjee commits suicide

Pratyusha became a household name with her role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu and she even participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 7. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye

About Author

