SHOCKING! Pravisht Mishra aka Yuvan gets brutally THRASHED on the sets of Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery

The viewers wait for this major dhamaka in the show, the show's star cast is leaving no stone unturned to make sure to entertain the viewers with their amazing Instagram posts. 

MUMBAI:Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta are seen playing the role of Yuvan and Banni in the show.

The brand new jodi of Prvaisht and Ulka is being loved by the viewers.

We have seen how the show has witnessed some interesting twists and turns in the story.

TellyChakkar had also exclusively updated that Yuvan and Banni will get married under crucial circumstances which will bring another twist to the story.

While the viewers wait for this major dhamaka in the show, the show's star cast is leaving no stone unturned to make sure to entertain the viewers with their amazing Instagram posts.

Pravisht has now shared a reel where he is seen with Rajendra Chawla who plays his grandfather in the show.

The slow-mo video shows how Rajendra is beating Pravisht and it is looking quite impactful.

Well, the ardent viewers of the show must be in a big worry to see Yuvan being beaten by his grandfather.

Pravisht and Rajendra share a great bond on and off-screen and we have often seen them goofing around.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal Productions.

It is inspired by a Bengali SHow Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

