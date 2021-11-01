SHOCKING! Priya to know about Ram's truth regarding Akshay and Shivina's wedding in Sony TV's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 that hit the small screens a few months ago is leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers to the screens.

Ekta Kapoor brought back the second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and it has managed to strike the right chord with the viewers.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are roped in to play Ram and Priya in this season and they have proved to be the right choice.

ALSO READ: Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2: Awesome! Ram stands strong for Priya and defends her from Nandini’s accusations

We all know that Ram and Priya are trying their best to adjust with each other after their marriage.

While the viewers have seen some sensitive and fun moments between the duo, their cute nok-jhok is always to watch out for.

However, the upcoming episodes will have a major track where Ram and Priya's relationship will again witness problems.

We all know that Nandini is trying her best to break Akshay and Shivina's alliance.

She tried her best to do so but did not succeed and now, she is taking Ram's help for the same.

Ram who was not ready for it finally agrees for it with a heavy heart thinking that his sister Shivina deserves every happiness in life and she won't be happy with Akshay.

Meanwhile, Priya was against this and told Ram firmly that she will make sure that Akshay and Shivina get married as their love is true.

As per the latest promo, Ram and Priya have a pleasant conversation at the dinner table.

However, Ram thinks about discussing his decision with Priya regarding Akshay and Shivina's marriage.

But things were going really smoothly and he decided not to ruin it.

Furthermore, Priya's mother Meera calls her and tells that Nandini had come to their place. She and Ram have collectively decided to call off Akshay and Shivina's wedding.

This has taken Priya by surprise.

Take a look:

While Ram had no intentions to hide this from Priya but now, major misunderstanding will crop up between them.

Will Akshay and Shivina's wedding happen? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: ENTERTAINING: Disha Parmar OPENS UP on the COMPARISONS between Bade Ache Lagte Hai season 1 and 2!