Shocking! Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall gets brutally trolled for wearing a bikini while doing yoga with her instructor

These days trolling has become a part of every actor as they keep trending on social media. The latest actor to get trolled is actress Sonnalli Seygall.

 

Sonnalli Seygall

MUMBAI: Sonnalli Seygall is a well-known actress in the field of entertainment of business.

She debuted in the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, directed by Luv Ranjan. She played Rhea opposite Rayo Bakhirta playing Vikrant Chaudhary.

Sonnalli was also seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Wedding Pullav, both releasing on the same day.

She has also been a successful model and has been seen in several music videos.

Trolling  has become a trend on social media these days and every day some or the other actors gets trolled.

Be it Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan,  Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor you name the actor and they have been trolled.

The troller’ s don’t need to have a reason to troll the actor but they do it to create a hassle about the actor and the movies.

Now the recent actress to join the trolling space is Sonnalli Seygall.

An actress is a fitness-conscious person and recently she shared a video where she is seen doing yoga with her instructor in a bikini hence she was massively trolled for it on social media.

Where Netizens have said that she could have done Yoga in full clothes also and the instructor might get divorced tomorrow.

Some have also said that to make the video viral she is using the Ninja technique,

Some of the audience have also said that they would love to become an instructor in future if they get students like this.

Well, there is nothing to be surprised as trolling as become a part of actor and that’s also the price one pays of being in the limelight.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video